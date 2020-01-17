King of Queens Actress Norma Michaels Dies at 95

Image zoom Norma Michaels Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television

Norma Michaels, a character actress most recognized for her role as Josephine on King of Queens, has died at the age of 95.

Michaels passed away peacefully at her home in Palm Springs, California on Saturday, according to a statement made by a spokesperson for the actress.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Michaels’ acting career spanned six decades across both film and television. Though she was best known starring opposite Jerry Stiller in her recurring role on King of Queens, she also made memorable appearances on Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Everybody Loves Raymond, Gilmore Girls and Malcolm in the Middle.

As for her lengthy film career, Michaels appeared in movies such as such as Wedding Crashers, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan and Easy A. Her last role was in 2015’s indie hit Hello, My Name is Doris, in which she played Sally Field‘s mother.

Michaels began her career in 1954 on The George Gobel Show, playing bit parts throughout the ’60s and ’70s until breaking out on The Jack Benny Show in 1964.

Unbounded by genre, Michaels also had roles in Ally McBeal, Angel, Medium, Boston Legal, Lizzie McGuire, iCarly, Days of Our Lives, Melissa & Joey and The Crazy Ones.

In addition to acting, Michaels was a successful counselor during her life.

She is survived by her longtime manager and friend Jasper Cole, his husband Dennis Turrone and several cousins.

Memorial services and a celebration of Michaels’ life are planned for March, according to her spokesperson.

Per Michaels’ obituary published in the Palm Springs newspaper Desert Sun, her family has asked for donations made to animal rescues in lieu of flowers.