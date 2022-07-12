Norm Macdonald Receives Three Emmy Nods for Posthumous Netflix Special
Norm Macdonald is being remembered for his final work.
The late comedian's last Netflix project Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, which was released posthumously, was nominated for three Emmy Awards on Tuesday including outstanding variety special (pre-recorded,) outstanding directing for a variety special and outstanding writing for a variety special.
In the outstanding variety special category, Macdonald's home-video-style comedy special is nominated alongside Adele: One Night Only, Dave Chappelle: The Closer, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts and One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.
Nothing Special was released on Netflix in May. The streamer revealed that Macdonald filmed the special in preparation for a medical procedure.
"Norm was working hard preparing material for his Netflix special — until COVID shut things down," a title card on the Netflix series explained. "In the summer of 2020, he was scheduled to undergo a procedure and as he put it, 'didn't want to leave anything on the table in case things went south.'"
Macdonald died in September 2021 of cancer, which he privately battled for nine years. He was 61. Though he didn't address the cancer directly in Nothing Special, he did make jokes about his own mortality, as well as teased how he'd like loved ones to react if he ever entered a coma.
The special mainly features Macdonald running his set from a desk chair, though tributes from comedic friends of the Saturday Night Live alum are also featured. Appearances from Dave Chappelle, Molly Shannon, David Letterman, Conan O'Brien, Adam Sandler and David Spade pay homage to Macdonald's long standing career and influence on the comedy genre as a whole.
"This guy was, in a weird way, reconciling his mortality, hilariously. And ironically, he's no longer with us," Chappelle said. "We're sitting in the aftermath of Norm Macdonald, watching him be incredibly alive."
RELATED: Norm Macdonald Summed Up His Life in 2016 Memoir Before Death: It's 'Impossible for Me to Be Bitter'
The 2022 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 12 on NBC.