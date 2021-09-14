Remembering Norm Macdonald's Career in Photos

Norm Macdonald — who died on Sept. 14, 2021, after a nine-year battle with cancer — is perhaps most remembered for his time on SNL, on which he famously impersonated stars like Burt Reynolds and manned the "Weekend Update" anchor desk for several years during his 1993 to 1998 stint. "I get a lot of my jokes from bumper stickers, caps, mugs," he told EW in 1997.

One year after he was let go from SNL, he returned to host, joking that he'd been asked back because "the show has gotten really bad."