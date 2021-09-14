Norm Macdonald, who died Tuesday after privately battling cancer, was an SNL cast member from 1993 to 1998

Norm Macdonald's Best Moments from His Time on Saturday Night Live — Watch

Norm Macdonald may be gone, but the legacy he left behind him will not be forgotten.

PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday that Macdonald died after privately battling cancer for nine years. He was 61.

Though his career was filled with an abundance of credits, Macdonald is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live. While appearing on the long-running series from 1993 to 1998, he anchored the show's Weekend Update segment for three seasons.

He also impersonated many celebrities throughout his run, including David Letterman, Larry King, and Quentin Tarantino.

In paying tribute to Macdonald after his passing, take a look at 10 of his best moments from his time on the popular NBC sketch comedy.

1. Burt Reynolds on Celebrity Jeopardy!

2. Bob Dole Cold Opening

Macdonald brought his comedic stylings to a hilarious 1996 cold opening in which he impersonated former U.S. Senator Bob Dole.

3. Cobras & Panthers

Playing a gang leader in a 1996 sketch, Macdonald's character understandably grew frustrated when his gang members continuously broke out into song and dance in true West Side Story-inspired fashion.

4. Mocking O.J. Simpson's Murder Trial

While previously anchoring SNL's Weekend Update segment, Macdonald had no problem making multiple jokes about O.J. Simpson's mid-90s murder trial.

5. A Dangerous Zoo Visit

In this hilarious sketch from 1995, Macdonald was a part of a group of friends who decided to break into the Central Park Zoo and visit a polar bear at its enclosure — and the results were deadly, to say the least. Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, David Duchovny, Jay Mohr, and Tim Meadows also appeared in the sketch.

6. SNL Monologue

Just one year after being fired from SNL, Macdonald returned to host the long-running series in 1999. He also didn't shy away from roasting the show in his opening monologue.

7. The Twilight Zone

Macdonald perfected his best Rod Serling impression for this 1997 Twilight Zone-inspired sketch featuring then-host Pamela Anderson. According to fellow SNL alum Jim Breuer, the sketch caused some behind-the-scenes tension between Macdonald and Chris Kattan.

8. Impersonating Marv Albert

In 1997, Macdonald showed off his impression of former sportscaster Marv Albert, who — in the skit — described his unusual sexual habits in an interview with Oprah Winfrey (Meadows).

9. Buddy Songs

Though many SNL cast members were confused by Ferrell and guest host Brendan Fraser's closeness in this 1997 opening sketch, Macdonald wanted to be the pair's pal as well. The trio then gleefully sang "Buddy Songs" together.

10. Sarcasm 101