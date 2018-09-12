Norm Macdonald Apologizes for Defending Roseanne Barr and Louis C.K.: 'I Am Deeply Sorry'

Norm Macdonald has issued an apology following his controversial comments on the #MeToo movement.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Macdonald said he was “happy” the movement has “slowed down a bit” and defended friends Roseanne Barr and Louis C.K.

“Roseanne was so broken up [after her show’s reboot was canceled] that I got Louis to call her, even though Roseanne was very hard on Louis before that,” he told THR. “But she was just so broken and just crying constantly.”

He continued: “There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.”

Roseanne Barr and Louis C.K. Mike Coppola/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Following the interview, The Tonight Show canceled Macdonald’s planned appearance to promote his new Netflix series, Norm Macdonald Has a Show.

On Tuesday, the comedian, 58, tweeted that he was “deeply sorry” for anyone he might have offended.

Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 11, 2018

“Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Roseanne Barr Breaks Down in Tears in First Interview Since Racist Tweet: ‘Don’t Defend Me’

Earlier this summer, Barr was fired from the ABC reboot of her hit sitcom Roseanne after she sent a series of racist tweets. And last year, C.K admitted to allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by five women.