Norah O’Donnell Is Named as New CBS Evening News Anchor in Big Network Shakeup

Norah O’Donnell is the new face of CBS Evening News.

With the primaries and elections ahead, O’Donnell will also be CBS News’ lead anchor for political coverage.

The veteran journalist is only the second female solo anchor on CBS Evening News since Katie Couric who held the position from 2006-2011. O’Donnell, who was previously a co-host on CBS This Morning alongside Gayle King and John Dickerson will take over for Jeff Glor.

“I am going to give this everything I’ve got,” O’Donnell said on Twitter.

Before making the jump to CBS, O’Donnell spent 12 years at NBC, where she held a number of titles including commentator for the Today show and anchor on Weekend Today.

“I am endlessly curious about the news,” she told PEOPLE in February. “That’s why I became a journalist.”

After nearly two decades in the industry, O’Donnell has interviewed everyone from presidents to princes and says the key to her long career has been persistence.

“Even as a child my mother would say I never took no for an answer,” says O’Donnell who shares son Henry and daughters Riley and Grace with husband Geoff Tracy. “It’s definitely served me well working in news. But of course now I have my own 11-year-old daughter, who does the same thing to me! Never takes no for an answer.”

In addition to O’Donnell’s move, Dickerson will shift to being a contributor for 60 Minutes and contribute to the network’s political coverage. Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil will join King as co-hosts of CBS This Morning.

“This is a start of a new era for CBS News,” said Susan Zirinsky, president of CBS News. “Our job is to reveal America to itself through original reporting, strong investigative journalism and powerful political coverage.”

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell begins this summer in New York and moves to Washington, D.C. in the fall. CBS says the move “adds to the importance and stature of the broadcast and will give CBS News unique access to top lawmakers, whose decisions have a profound impact on all Americans.”