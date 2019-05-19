Norah O’Donnell Says She’s Excited to ‘Sleep in’ as She Toasts New CBS This Morning Co-Hosts

After seven years of waking up early to co-host CBS This Morning, Norah O’Donnell is excited to finally have the chance to sleep in.

The veteran journalist, 45, tweeted her well wishes and toasted the new hosts of the morning show, two weeks after the station announced that O’Donnell will be leaving the morning program to become the new face of CBS Evening News.

“Excited to sleep in AND watch my favorite morning show @CBSThisMorning with @GayleKing @AnthonyMasonCBS @tonydokoupil #CTM,” O’Donnell wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the three new hosts together: Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil.

O’Donnell previously co-hosted the morning show with King and John Dickerson, but on May 6 CBS announced that veteran Mason and broadcaster Dokoupil would be joining King on the morning news program, replacing Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson, who will move to 60 Minutes.

CBS This Morning will debut its new team on Monday, and King, 64, recently told PEOPLE she wait to get started.

“It’s like Tiffany Haddish always says, ‘She readdddy.’ Well I say, ‘We readdddy.’ Let’s go,” King said, explaining that the show will not be “drastically different,” rather just a new group of faces together.

“I don’t want people to tune in and think it’s going to be drastically different,” she added. “If all goes according to planned, the show is not going to be drastically different, it’s just that the three of us together is new.”

And O’Donnell is more than excited to step into her new role, taking over for Jeff Glor as only the second female solo anchor on CBS Evening News since Katie Couric who held the position from 2006-11.

“Walter Cronkite once said, ‘I can’t imagine a person becoming a success who doesn’t give this game of life everything he’s got,'” she wrote on Twitter following the announcement of her new role. “I am going to give this everything I’ve got.”

Before joining CBS in 2012, O’Donnell spent 12 years at NBC, where she held a number of titles including commentator for the Today show and anchor on Weekend Today.

“I am endlessly curious about the news,” she told PEOPLE in February. “That’s why I became a journalist.”

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell begins this summer in New York and moves to Washington, D.C. in the fall.