Noah Wyle Acts Alongside Daughter Auden in New Leverage: Redemption Sneak Peek — Watch!

Noah Wyle's teenage daughter, Auden, is joining him on the small screen!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Leverage: Redemption's penultimate episode of season one, Auden, 15, stars as Becky, the daughter of Noah's character Harry Wilson. His daughter lives with her mother and stepfather, but she's seeking Harry's help after spotting a suspicious individual lurking around her home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's mom and Ethan that I'm worried about," she says. "Someone is trying to hurt our family."

Becky says someone has been "watching" her home and she believes they are coming after her stepfather. "And last night, I was grabbed right outside of the house," she says.

"What? Grabbed? Why didn't you call me last night? Are you all right?" asks Harry, to which Becky responds, "Dad, I'm fine."

Becky says her stepfather believes everything occurring around them is "no big deal" and he intends to "handle everything." But the teen doesn't think Ethan is taking the situation as seriously as he should.

Noah Wyle Acts Alongside Daughter Auden in Leverage: Redemption Credit: IMDB TV (2)

That being said, Becky wants Harry — who has worked with "really bad people" in the past — to step in and help. "Dad, you told me that you were changing your life and you're helping people now," she says. "Help mom. Help me."

Following Leverage's five-season reign on TNT from 2008 to 2012, Leverage: Redemption was announced in 2020 and premiered on Amazon's free premium streaming service, IMDb TV, in July. While the original series focused on a group of individuals banning together to target corrupt individuals through various scams, the successor sees the reformed bunch using their skills to help out everyday people.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Original cast members Gina Bellman, Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane and Aldis Hodge have returned for the revival. Aleyse Shannon is a newcomer alongside Wyle, 50.

Wyle, whose real-life wife Sara Wells also cameos on the series, recently raved about his positive experience working alongside his daughter Auden. "That to me was one of the highlights of the season: I got to work with my own daughter," he told TV Insider.