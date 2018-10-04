New York Mets Pitcher Noah Syndergaard to Guest Star on History Channel's Vikings

Noah Syndergaard‘s next strike could possibly be with a spear instead of a baseball.

The New York Mets pitcher, 26, shocked MLB fans on Wednesday when he revealed that he cut his signature blond locks. Turns out, the hair transformation was for a special role in one episode of the upcoming season of History Channel’s Vikings.

“Hair: Party on top, business on the sides #Vikings style,” Syndergaard tweeted from Ireland, where he filmed his cameo.

And his character even has a nod to his nickname “Thor.” (Fun fact: Mets fans wear viking helmets to Citi Field every time Syndergaard takes the mound.)

Hair: Party on top, business on the sides #Vikings style. On the set of HISTORY’s drama “Vikings” filming an episode for season six. Catch the midseason 5 premiere on Nov. 28 on HISTORY. Look out for “Thorbjorn”-he’s a Badass @HistoryVikings pic.twitter.com/1Q5EXTe64y — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 3, 2018

Cut your hair they say…..it worked for Jake they say…..you’ll pitch better they say…….lots of sheep in Ireland 🐑 pic.twitter.com/Ge1C1XAz4j — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 3, 2018

According to a statement released by the show, the baseball star will portray Thorbjorn, a Viking warrior who is loyal to Ivar the Boneless, who he sees as a god on earth.

This is not the first time Syndergaard has played a viking. He previously dressed up as one for a Halloween-themed episode of the now-canceled CBS series Kevin Can Wait.

Syndergaard’s Vikings cameo marks his fourth scripted TV appearance. In addition to a brief role in Cartoon Network’s animated series Uncle Grandpa, he also had a split-second spot on Game of Thrones as a Lannister soldier in a season 7 battle sequence.

Syndergaard got his Norse nickname when he was in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. His superhero-like frame, flowing blonde hair, and last name that rhymes with Thor’s fictional home planet of Asgard made the moniker a no-brainer. Ironically, Syndergaard has had a dog named Thor since his junior year of high school – long before his MLB nickname.

Season 5 of Vikings returns for its midseason premiere on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on the History Channel.