Noah Schnapp Admits He 'Hurt' Doja Cat's Feelings, Says They Apologized to Each Other

Doja Cat and Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp have put any bitterness to bed.

Though the "Vegas" singer 26, was less than thrilled when the actor, 17, shared publicly her attempts to recruit him as a wingman in winning the affections of his costar Joseph Quinn, Schnapp said that he and Doja Cat each offered the other an apology, and all is well.

"I'm super unserious on social media and pretty goofy, so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings," he recently told Variety. "So, as I should, I apologized and she was totally OK with it, and was like, 'I'm sorry how I reacted.'"

He added: "It was all good. I love her. I'm like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you're literally my role model. It's all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it's on the internet, but like, in reality, it's like a two minute thing."

Schnapp had previously hinted that the situation had resolved itself in a comment on one of his TikTok videos that did not name names, but appeared to reference the situation.

"Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings ❤️❤️," he wrote.

Noah Schnapp guest of the Fendi fashion show on the second day of Milan Fashion Week Men's Collection Spring Summer 2023. Milan (Italy), June 18th, 2022 (Photo by Matteo Rossetti/Archivio Matteo Rossetti/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images); Doja Cat attends her "Planet Her" Album Release Party at Goya Studios on June 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Doja Cat ) Noah Schnapp, Doja Cat | Credit: Matteo Rossetti/Archivio Matteo Rossetti/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty; Jerritt Clark/Getty

The drama began earlier this month when Doja Cat called on Schnapp to help set her up with his Stranger Things costar Quinn, 29, who plays newcomer Eddie Munson in season 4.

Doja did so through Instagram DMs — and was thrown for a loop when Schnapp posted the DMs in a since-deleted TikTok.

"Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf?" Doja wrote to the actor.

The "Kiss Me More" singer later responded to the incident in a TikTok Live, during which she called Schnapp a "weasel" and a "snake."

"To be fair this is like a kid, I don't know how old he is but he's not even over like 21," Doja said of the teen Netflix star.

"When you're that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s—, you say dumb s—, you f— up relationships with people, you make mistakes like you're supposed to so you know not to do it in the future," she reasoned. "I did my share of f— ups so I don't f— up again."