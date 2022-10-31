Noah Schnapp isn't afraid to slide into someone's Instagram DMs for a follow.

The 18-year-old Stranger Things actor admitted to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and co-star Millie Bobby Brown that he messaged singer Shawn Mendes after realizing that the "Treat You Better" artist was following the rest of the Stranger Things cast, except him.

"I was like, 'What the hell? Why does he follow everyone else but me,'" Schnapp recalled on the talk show's popular "True Confessions" segment.

When Fallon jokingly asked what Mendes's problem was, Schnapp quipped, "He has a beef with me."

Schnapp said he messaged Mendes asking for an explanation, and Mendes responded back, "Oh, what's up man? I love you so much."

Not only did Schnapp gain an Instagram follower in Mendes, but he also admitted to Fallon that he and Mendes chat on the phone occasionally.

Earlier this year, Schnapp made headlines after revealing a TikTok message from Doja Cat asking him to set her up with his breakout Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn. She called him out online for the move.

The pair eventually worked it out. Schnapp told Variety that he and the "Vegas" songstress exchanged apologies.

"I'm super un-serious on social media and pretty goofy, so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings," Schnapp said. "I apologized, and she was totally okay with it, and was like, 'I'm sorry how I reacted.'"

Schnapp is attending college at the University of Pennsylvania and is gearing up to film the fifth season of Stranger Things on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes announced in July that he would be postponing dates for his "Wonder: The World Tour" to focus on his mental health.