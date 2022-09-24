First Look: See Noah Centineo in His New Netflix Thriller' The Recruit'

The Recruit is the first project on which Noah Centineo has served as an executive producer

By
Published on September 24, 2022 01:44 PM
The Recruit. Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in episode 105 of The Recruit. Cr. Philippe Bossé/Netflix © 2022
Photo: Philippe Bossé/Netflix

Think of Noah Centineo's next project as To All the Spies I've Fled Before...

Netflix released the first image of The Recruit, the 26-year-old actor's first foray into the action-thriller genre at Saturday's Tudum Global Fan Event.

Not only is Centineo taking on the high-intensity world of spy games, he's also putting on his executive producer hat for the first time for The Recruit.

In the forthcoming series, the To All The Boys I've Loved Before star as a newbie CIA lawyer who faces a governmental scandal that threatens to upend the secrecy long-preserved by the CIA. Centineo's character finds himself in the middle as a former agent dangles vulnerable information as ransom for her own exoneration.

Noah Centineo
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Aarti Mann (Never Have I Ever), Kristian Bruun (Orphan Black), Laura Haddock (White Lines), Daniel Quincy Annoh (Americanah), Fivel Stewart (Atypical), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet) and Colton Dunn (Superstore) and have also signed on for the series, which was previously referred to as the Untitled Noah Centineo Project.

Beyond playing Peter Kavinsky opposite Lana Condor's Laura Jean Covey in the To All The Boys... trilogy, Centineo has kept it in the Netflix family with portrayals of similarly thoughtful teen heartthrobs in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Perfect Date.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Recruit premieres Dec. 16 on Netflix.

Related Articles
The Last of Us (HBO) Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Stars in First Look at HBO's 'The Last of Us' Series Inspired by Popular Video Games
Chef's Table: Pizza. Chris Bianco in Chef's Table: Pizza. Cr. Netflix © 2022
Get a First Look at Netflix's 'Chef's Table: Pizza' Plus All the Food Shows Coming This Fall
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Mike -- “CANNIBAL” - Episode 107 -- Tyson examines the complicated events that led up to his fight with Evander Holyfield and the ‘bite heard round the world.’ Mike Tyson (Trevante Rhodes), and Don king (Russell Hornsby), shown. (Photo by: Alfonso Bresciani/Hulu)
Hulu's New 'Mike' Trailer Gives First Look at Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson
Angelina Jolie Salma Hayek Without Blood FIrst look
Angelina Jolie Shares First Look at New Film 'Without Blood,' Talks Working with Sons Pax & Maddox
The Sandman. Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 101 of The Sandman.
Everything to Know About Netflix's 'The Sandman'
Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire
First Look at 'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' on AMC Created for a 'Modern Audience'
The One That Got Away. Prime Video
Prime Video's 'The One That Got Away' Reality Series Sees Contenders Look to Their Pasts to Find Love
Himesh Patel, Matilda Lawler STATION ELEVEN
'Station Eleven' : Get a First Look at the Post-Apocalyptic Series About a Fictional Flu Pandemic
Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story. (L to R) Joe Exotic and Doc Antle in Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story. Cr. Netflix © 2021.
'The Doc Antle Story' : New Netflix Docuseries Dives Into the 'Tiger King' Star's Dark Past
Bullsh*t The Gameshow
Howie Mandel's New Netflix Game Show Lets Contestants Win Big with Wrong Answers — First Look
moon knight
Oscar Isaac Transforms into the Sleepless Moon Knight in First Trailer for Marvel's New Series
Judy Justice
Judge Judy Tackles New Cases Alongside Granddaughter in 'Judy Justice' Series — See First Look
Welcome to Plathville
'Welcome to Plathville' Season 4 Supertease Hints at Trouble for Olivia and Ethan, Moriah and Max
JASON BATEMAN as MARTY BYRDE in episode 306 of OZARK.
Netflix Unveils Bloody First Look at 'Ozark' 's Fourth and Final Season During Global Fan Event
THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS Season 3 -- T.J. Lavin host of THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS with the cast: (back row L-R) Nia, MJ, Syrus, LB, Mark, Nehemiah, Tyler, Yes, Darrell, Laterrian, Brad and Melinda (front row, L-R) Roni, Jordan, Kendal, Sylvia, Jennye, Kailah, Cynthia, Tina, Kellyanne, Veronica, Jonna, and Derrick in THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS season 3 streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Laura Barisonzi/MTV ENTERTAINMENT/Paramount+ ©2021 MTVE and CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved
'The Challenge: All Stars' Sees Mark Long, Nia Moore, Wes Bergmann and More Return for Season 3