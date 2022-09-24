First Look: See Noah Centineo in His New Netflix Thriller' The Recruit'

Think of Noah Centineo's next project as To All the Spies I've Fled Before...

Netflix released the first image of The Recruit, the 26-year-old actor's first foray into the action-thriller genre at Saturday's Tudum Global Fan Event.

Not only is Centineo taking on the high-intensity world of spy games, he's also putting on his executive producer hat for the first time for The Recruit.

In the forthcoming series, the To All The Boys I've Loved Before star as a newbie CIA lawyer who faces a governmental scandal that threatens to upend the secrecy long-preserved by the CIA. Centineo's character finds himself in the middle as a former agent dangles vulnerable information as ransom for her own exoneration.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Aarti Mann (Never Have I Ever), Kristian Bruun (Orphan Black), Laura Haddock (White Lines), Daniel Quincy Annoh (Americanah), Fivel Stewart (Atypical), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet) and Colton Dunn (Superstore) and have also signed on for the series, which was previously referred to as the Untitled Noah Centineo Project.

Beyond playing Peter Kavinsky opposite Lana Condor's Laura Jean Covey in the To All The Boys... trilogy, Centineo has kept it in the Netflix family with portrayals of similarly thoughtful teen heartthrobs in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Perfect Date.

The Recruit premieres Dec. 16 on Netflix.