Noah Centineo Will Return to Good Trouble for the Christmas Special

Noah Centineo is bringing the heat to Freeform this holiday season.

On Wednesday, the network announced that Centineo, 23, will be returning to Good Trouble as Jesus Adams Foster for the two-hour Christmas special. He’ll be joined by his Fosters family Stef (Teri Polo), Lena (Sherri Saum), Jude (Hayden Byerly) and Brandon (David Lambert).

Centineo, who starred in The Fosters from seasons 3-5, guest-starred in the Feb. 26 episode of the spinoff series, which follows siblings Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez).

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before heartthrob went shirtless (unsurprisingly) in the episode after he hit it off with Rebecca (Molly McCook), a co-worker and rival of his sister Callie.

“Any coffee is good coffee, especially when the barista is so hot,” he said in the episode as Rebecca woke him up. She opted for a silky nightgown, while he wore, well, quite possibly nothing aside from Rebecca’s comforter.

In addition to visiting his former family, Centineo will be appearing opposite Lana Condor in a sequel to All the Boys… on Netflix, plus Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed in August that Good Trouble would be getting a Christmas special this holiday season.

“We haven’t done a holiday episode yet and the idea of Christmas at the Coterie not only rolls off the tongue — but what’s a communal Christmas look like?” executive producer and co-creator Joanna Johnson told PEOPLE. “With everyone celebrating the holidays with their own traditions? Do they collide or commingle?”

“Can you imagine Callie and Mariana spending the holidays alone?” Johnson teased. “I can’t.”

Good Trouble‘s Christmas special will air this holiday season on Freeform.