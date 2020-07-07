Noah Centineo, Maia Mitchell and the Cast of The Fosters to Reunite for Pilot Script-Reading

The cast of Freeform's The Fosters is coming together virtually to read the script for the first episode of the show — and raise money for The Actors Fund

The Adams Foster family is coming together for an important cause.

The cast of The Fosters — including Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Danny Nucci and Noah Centineo — are reuniting for a special one-night-only streaming event on Thursday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on PEOPLE.com and EW.com to benefit The Actors Fund, which has been helping artists in need amid the coronavirus crisis.

The cast, directed by Michael Medico, will share a recorded Zoom table reading of the pilot episode of The Fosters, the hit Freeform drama about an interracial lesbian couple and their multiethnic brood of biological, adopted and foster children. Co-creator and executive producer Peter Paige will be reading the stage directions, and the stream will include an introduction by co-creator and executive producer Bradley Bredeweg and Joanna Johnson, executive producer and co-creator of the show's spinoff, Good Trouble.

This event marks the first time To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Centineo, 24, will be reading the pilot in public, as he was not an original cast member. Jake T. Austin played the role of Jesus Adams Foster when The Fosters premiered in 2013; Centineo stepped into the character's shoes in August 2015 and remained until the series finale on June 6, 2018.

The livestream will also feature special guests Jay Ali, Alexandra Barreto, Madisen Beaty, Daffany Mcgaray Clark, Colby French, April Parker Jones, Adam Kang, and David Sullivan, with special appearances by Annie Potts, Lorraine Toussaint, Bailee Madison, Alex Saxon, Amanda Leighton, Tom Williamson, Rosie O’Donnell and Ashley Argota.

As an added bonus, the show's theme song, "Where You Belong," will be sung live by composer Kari Kimmel.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in the performing arts and entertainment industry. Since March 18, The Fund has distributed more than $13 million in emergency financial assistance to more than 11,000 people in need due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, or more than six times the funds normally provided in a year. As the emergency with Coronavirus continues to evolve, The Actors Fund has temporarily transitioned to online and phone-based services, which remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.