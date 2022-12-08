Noah Centineo Is Speechless Rewatching His First On-Screen Kiss — Featuring a Shaggy Justin Bieber Mop

The Recruit star revisited his coming-of-age moment on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night

By
Published on December 8, 2022 02:55 PM
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, December 6, 2022, with guests Noah Centineo, Max Thieriot, and Syncopated Ladies.
Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

Noah Centineo is looking back at his first on-screen kiss — and the Justin Bieber-like hair he sported for the occasion!

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, The Recruit star, 26, was seemingly surprised when the host played a clip featuring his coming-of-age moment.

"No! No!" the actor said, laughing and looking embarrassed after Corden, 44, began playing the clip that producers had "tracked down."

The lip lockdown happened in Centineo's first movie, 2009's The Gold Retrievers with his co-star Courtney Biggs, who gave him a quick peck while the two were sitting next to each another in a tree.

"So good! So good!" Corden enthused, before he added, "I love that hair. Centineo is sort of an early Bieber, early One Direction."

Centineo — whose luscious locks have won him legions of admirers for his roles in romantic comedies like Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before and The Perfect Date, and helped to earn him nickname the "Internet's Boyfriend" — agreed with Corden's sentiments.

"It's actually crazy that you say that," said the actor, who has previously spoken to Corden about his hair.

"I used to get recognized as Justin Bieber all the time," he added, before telling a story about the time he was on a cruise and had "an army of people chasing after me thinking I was Justin Bieber."

"I just ran as fast as I could, and it wasn't until the second day of the cruise that they realized I was a fraud," he said.

The Recruit. Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in episode 103 of The Recruit.
Courtesy of Netflix

Centineo previously spoke about his kissing scene in The Gold Retrievers, revealing that it was an awkward moment because he had never kissed a girl before.

In an appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones in 2020, alongside his To All the Boys co-star Lana Condor, he revealed the scintillating tidbit while sweating his way through the interview.

"I did a movie called The Gold Retrievers, I did it just before Turkles," Centineo shared. "I was 11 years old and I hadn't yet kissed a girl. I was on screen, up in a tree, and they were like, 'Yeah, just kiss really quick!' and I was like, 'I've never kissed a girl.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He added, "So we kissed on screen, it was my first kiss in the world, and after, I spit, just 'cause I was thrown off by it."

