TikTok's Noah Beck Wishes 'Bub' Dixie D'Amelio a Happy Anniversary: 'I Love You'

Noah Beck previously confirmed that he and Dixie D'Amelio were officially dating earlier this month

Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio are celebrating their first relationship milestone.

The TikTok star, 19, celebrated his one-month anniversary with D'Amelio on Sunday, posting a sweet photo of the couple to his Instagram Story.

"Happy 1 month bub.. I love you<3," he wrote, adding the hashtag "#Doah," in reference to their combined couple name.

In the selfie, the two are seen sitting inside a car as they both look at the camera while wearing black face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

D'Amelio, 19, similarly reshared the post on her own Instagram Story as well.

Beck and D'Amelio first sparked romance rumors earlier this year when they were spotted grabbing dinner together at a restaurant in Los Angeles in late August.

The two continuously downplayed the rumors, claiming that they were just close friends. And in September, Beck starred as D'Amelio's love interest in her music video for the "Be Happy," sharing a kiss with the social media star on screen.

Beck later said that the kiss didn't mean anything, telling paparazzi, "No, it's a music video. That's it."

But the next month, Beck revealed that he and D'Amelio were dating during an interview with AwesomenessTV.

"Who is Noah Beck dating?" he repeated. "I am dating Dixie D’Amelio," he said while answering a lightning round of questions about himself.

"Dixie is amazing," he added. "She’s an awesome girl. It’s been really fun and so I’m excited for the future with her."

On Sunday, D'Amelio also uploaded a video to YouTube, where she was joined by singer Jaden Hossler. After Hossler, 19, was asked a series of questions by D'Amelio, he decided to reverse the roles and ask her questions instead.

"Now on to who she loves, Noah," he exclaimed before D'Amelio began to laugh. "Is that something we can say? That you love Noah?"