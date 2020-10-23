No RHONY Housewife Tested Positive for COVID Despite Report: Source

The ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City all have a clean bill of health.

Despite a report claiming that production on the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show was shut down after a member of the cast tested positive for COVID-19, a source tells PEOPLE that none of the women contracted the viral illness.

"A Housewife never tested positive for coronavirus," a source close to production tells PEOPLE.

A crew member did test positive, causing filming to be partially suspended. The women are tested multiple times a week and have all regularly received negative results. Filming has since resumed.

Williams' casting news was announced earlier this month, making her the show's first Black Housewife.

"This is not the first time I've been the first Black woman in a space. I was the first Black woman at my law firm coming out of law school," Williams recently told PEOPLE. "When you are privileged to be the first, you represent your entire culture. I'm not just on this show as Eboni K. Williams, in many ways, I'm on this show representing Black womanhood. I take that responsibility very seriously. I don't have the option to be a shrinking violet."

The lawyer and TV host, 37, has already begun filming and getting acquainted with the other women, and recently spent time with McSweeney.

"Leah and I have just have a lot of organic things in common," she said. "As with Luann, we have some similar things in our background that are really fun interesting. I'm still very much getting to know Sonja and Ramona."

"Nobody's holding back," she added. "I can tell you that much."

A premiere date for season 13 of RHONY has not yet been announced.