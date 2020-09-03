Nina Dobrev Wishes Boyfriend Shaun White Happy Birthday in Funny Instagram Post

The stars were first linked in March when they were spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, California

Nina Dobrev is sending her boyfriend Shaun White some love on his birthday.

Dobrev, 31, posted a light-hearted tribute to her "least favorite person" on his 34th birthday Thursday on Instagram, joking about the professional snowboarder's lack of talent.

"To the most untalented, humorless, least althletic [sic], least coordinated, least gifted and least favorite person.... happy birthday @shaunwhite. hang in there. one day you will accomplish something. #dontgiveup"

Along with the comical message, Dobrev shared a silly selfie of the couple. In the photo, the actress has her tongue out while White playfully hides behind a water bottle.

She also posted a second selfie to her Instagram Stories.

PEOPLE first reported on Dobrev and White's relationship in May.

"Their friends were surprised at first about the relationship but now that they’ve seen them together it actually makes a lot of sense," a source told PEOPLE then. "They’re both goofy and have a similar sense of humor and are super adventurous. They have plenty in common."

The stars first sparked dating rumors back in March, when they were spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, California.