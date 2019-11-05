Nina Dobrev Splits from Boyfriend Grant Mellon: 'It Just Ran Its Course,' Source Says

Nina Dobrev and Grant Mellon have called it quits, PEOPLE can confirm.

E! News was first to report that the Vampire Diaries star, 30, and her screenwriter/director boyfriend have split.

A source tells PEOPLE the relationship “just ran its course.”

“Nina is always so busy with different projects, it’s hard for her,” says the source.

A rep for Dobrev did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

It’s unclear exactly how long the couple, who kept their relationship private, had been dating. In May, they were spotted together in Cannes, France, ahead of the International Film Festival. Dobrev wrapped her arms around Mellon’s neck as they kissed while going for a dip by the Eden Roc.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that they had been dating for a while and that it was a “serious relationship.”

They also made a rare public appearance together in March, sitting court-side at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Dobrev previously dated actor Glen Powell, but the two went their separate ways in late 2017.

She also dated her Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder for several years. (He wed Nikki Reed in 2015, and they have one child together.)