Nina Dobrev Spends the Night in the Emergency Room with Friend Julianne Hough by Her Side

Nina Dobrev spent the night in the emergency room and her bestie Julianne Hough was there to support her — and to document it all.

Sunday night, Hough, 31, shared videos of her trip to the E.R. on her Instagram Story explaining, “Well, this is my night at the emergency room on a Sunday night with guess who?”

“Thank god I went to visit this little sheesh!” Hough wrote over the clip.

Next, Hough shared a photo of her legs underneath a blanket, angled off Dobrev’s hospital bed.

“At least they are good at sharing… My feet are freezing!” Hough said.

A few hours later Hough revealed that it was none other than Dobrev, 30, by sharing a selfie with the Vampire Diaries star, who can be seen tucked into the hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask.

“Haha most of you guessed immediately! Ohhhhhhh @nina Momma J’s got you… crystals and all 💛 💛 💛 💛 💛” Hough revealed, tagging Dobrev.

Dobrev has yet to speak out about her stint in the hospital and it is not immediately clear why she required treatment in the E.R.

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A source told E! News that Dobrev is “fine.”

Hough rushing to Dobrev’s side is no surprise as the pair share a strong bond.

Last year, the besties opened up about their friendship for PEOPLE’s The Beautiful Issue with Dobrev explaining, “It feels like we met when we were 2 years old because I feel like I have known you my entire life.”

“We are goofy, we like to laugh, we like to play with our dogs and hang out and watch movies and get ready together and go places together.”

“We just like to be around each other. I can only speak for myself, but Julianne is such a positive, awesome person. She has an infectious energy that you just want to be around, so selfishly I am just trying to get a little bit of her energy transferred to me,” Dobrev added.

Of course, Hough agreed.

“We’re like yin and yang — like same thing with Nina — you also have an infectious energy. You’re always the person that’s inclusive of everybody and always making sure everybody is having fun, and we’re like a spontaneous combustion of energy when we’re together, at least we think so,” Hough said.