Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley portrayed couple Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore on the CW series

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Go on Double Date with Her Vampire Diaries Costar Paul Wesley and His Wife

The Vampire Diaries stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley reunited for a couples getaway with their respective partners.

Dobrev, 32, brought along her boyfriend Shaun White for a snowboarding trip at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming with Wesley, 38, and his wife Ines de Ramon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"sometimes you gotta double down," Dobrev captioned a picture of the pairs wearing masks while on the wintery slopes.

She also shared a few photos on her Instagram Stories of her just with Wesley and Ramon, 28, whom she dubbed as her "Powder pals."

Wesley posted videos and pictures on Instagram of their snow day.

"My kind of superbowl Sunday W/ @nina @shaunwhite @inesdrmn," the actor wrote.

Dobrev and Wesley played love interests Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore, respectively, on The Vampire Diaries.

Their on-screen romance was cut short when Elena Gilbert later fell in love and married Stefan Salvatore's older brother Damon played by Ian Somerholder.

Since then, fans have been split between team Damon and Stefan.

Many Stefan supporters commented their excitement to see Wesley and Dobrev together again – even though it was with other partners.

RELATED VIDEO: Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley On Camping and 'Becoming a Man of the Land' in Quarantine

Dobrev and White were first linked in March when they were spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, California. The pair went Instagram official with their relationship in May, when White shared a video of the actress cutting his hair.