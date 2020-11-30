The stars were first linked in March and made their relationship Instagram official in May

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Celebrate First Thanksgiving Together: 'Surrounded by So Much Love'

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White celebrated their first Thanksgiving together last week.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 31, and the Olympic gold medalist, 34, rang in the holiday with White's family, including his young nieces and nephews.

White shared an Instagram post from the celebration, which included a photo of himself and Dobrev sitting next to each other at the dinner table with several other family members.

The athlete also posted a video of Dobrev goofing off in the kitchen while dressed in a red hoodie and matching sweatpants.

"I'm so thankful to be surrounded by so much love!! Getting older and watching my family continue to grow has been incredible. Hope everyone out there had an amazing thanksgiving!" White captioned the post.

The stars first sparked dating rumors in March when they were spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, California. Two months later, the pair made their relationship Instagram official, when White shared a video of the actress cutting his hair.

"Adding to resume: hairdresser ✂️" Dobrev captioned her photo with White.

White shared his own post, writing, "My hairstylist said he wouldn't, so she did 😨✂️."

"Their friends were surprised at first about the relationship but now that they've seen them together it actually makes a lot of sense," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They're both goofy and have a similar sense of humor and are super adventurous. They have plenty in common."