Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Celebrate First Christmas Together as a Couple: 'Happy Holidays'

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White just took another step forward in their relationship.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 31, and the Olympic gold medalist, 34, celebrated their first Christmas together as a couple last week. White shared an Instagram post from the celebration, which included a photo of himself and Dobrev wearing matching Santa hats.

"Happy holidays everyone!" he captioned the post.

Dobrev and White also spent Thanksgiving together last month.

"I'm so thankful to be surrounded by so much love!! Getting older and watching my family continue to grow has been incredible. Hope everyone out there had an amazing thanksgiving!" the snowboarder wrote on Instagram, sharing several photos from his family's celebration — including several of Dobrev.

Dobrev and White were first linked in March when they were spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, California. The pair went Instagram official with their relationship in May, when White shared a video of the actress cutting his hair.

Earlier this month, the two spent some time on the slopes in Colorado.

White documented the trip on social media, sharing a photo of himself catching some air on his snowboard as Dobrev stood below posing for the camera.

"@nina get out of my shot" the athlete captioned the photo.

Dobrev took the joke in stride, commenting back, "On the contrary. It was the perfect shot until you blocked my light."

In September, Dobrev celebrated her boyfriend's birthday with a tribute on Instagram.