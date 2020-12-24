The actress and Olympian were first linked in March and spent their first Thanksgiving as a couple last month

Nina Dobrev Shares First Photo She Took with Shaun White as Part of New Instagram Challenge

Nina Dobrev just revealed the first picture she ever took with boyfriend Shaun White.

Dobrev, 31, shared the photo on her Instagram Story on Thursday as part of a recent social media trend, in which followers use the app's question feature to ask users to share specific photos.

In response to a fan who asked for the Vampire Diaries star's "first pic with Shaun," Dobrev shared a Polaroid snapshot of the pair.

Dobrev and White, 34, recently celebrated their first Thanksgiving together as a couple.

"I'm so thankful to be surrounded by so much love!! Getting older and watching my family continue to grow has been incredible. Hope everyone out there had an amazing thanksgiving!" the snowboarder wrote on Instagram, sharing several photos from his family's celebration — including several of Dobrev.

The stars were first linked in March when they were spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, California. The pair went Instagram official with their relationship in May, when White shared a video of the actress cutting his hair.

Last week, Dobrev and the Olympic gold medalist spent some time on the slopes in Colorado.

White shared a video of several photos stitched together, showing himself catching some air on his snowboard as Dobrev stood below posing for the camera.

"@nina get out of my shot 😉" the athlete captioned the photo. Dobrev commented back, "On the contrary. It was the perfect shot until you blocked my light... 😒😜"

In September, Dobrev celebrated her boyfriend's birthday with a tribute on Instagram.