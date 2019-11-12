Nina Dobrev Out of the Hospital After 'Routine' Allergic Reaction: 'Swelling Is Basically Gone'

Nina Dobrev is on the mend after an allergic reaction over the weekend landed her in the emergency room.

On Monday, the Vampire Diaries alumna updated fans on her condition after her friend Julianne Hough documented Dobrev’s hospitalization on her Instagram Story on Sunday night.

“A lot of people have expressed concern after seeing Julianne’s story,” Dobrev, 30, wrote on her own Instagram Story. “I’m okay.”

The actress shared photos of herself lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on, including close-ups of her swollen eyelids.

“It’s pretty routine/has happened to me quite a few times because I have a lot of allergies,” she explained. “Depending on the severity I sometimes go into anaphylactic shock as a result.”

Dobrev thanked Hough, 31, for being by her side, as well as the doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for their treatment.

“But Jules was with me and the doctors at Cedars were AMAZING so back at home now, and I’m OK,” she wrote. “Appreciate your thoughts, I’m fine and I’ll be fine! Xo.”

Shortly afterwards, Dobrev shared a photo of herself resting at home.

“See? Back at home,” she confirmed. “Swelling is basically gone. We’re all good over here.”

“Love ya Jules. Thanks for being mom…again,” she added. “Okeee. Well, I’m going back to sleep.”

Last year, besties Hough and Dobrev opened up about their friendship for PEOPLE’s The Beautiful Issue.

“It feels like we met when we were 2 years old because I feel like I have known [Hough] my entire life,” Dobrev said. “We are goofy, we like to laugh, we like to play with our dogs and hang out and watch movies and get ready together and go places together.”

“We just like to be around each other. I can only speak for myself, but Julianne is such a positive, awesome person,” she added. “She has an infectious energy that you just want to be around, so selfishly I am just trying to get a little bit of her energy transferred to me.”

Hough agreed and said the two are like “yin and yang.”

“We’re like a spontaneous combustion of energy when we’re together,’ Hough said. “At least we think so!”