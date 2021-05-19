The Vampire Diaries costars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder dated for several years before calling it quits in 2013

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder Remained 'Professional' on TVD Set After Split, Says Claire Holt

There was no bad blood on the set of The Vampire Diaries when Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder broke up, according to their costar, Claire Holt.

Holt — who appeared on popular The CW series as well as its spin-off, The Originals — spoke about her former castmates during Monday's episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, sharing that Dobrev, 32, and Somerhalder, 42, were total professionals following their split.

"I was on The Originals at that point so I don't know the timing," Holt, 32, recalled. "But honestly, they were really — they kept it super professional, it never got weird, like props to them."

Dobrev and Somerhalder dated for several years before calling it quits in 2013. Despite the split, the two continued to work together as their onscreen characters, Elena and Damon, remained in love as a couple.

"They did a great job at managing that," Holt said of her costars. "But it's hard, like for a lot of people it's really tough."

Dobrev left the vampire series in 2015 after six seasons, but returned for the show's finale two years later.

Throughout the years, the actress has remained friends with Somerhalder.

The two joked about their breakup at the 2014 People's Choice Awards and had a "farewell dinner" with Somerhalder's wife, actress Nikki Reed, in 2017 to celebrate The Vampire Diaries airing its last episode.

When asked about her friendship with Somerhalder during a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Dobrev said it's "great" that she and her ex are still friendly.

"I don't think that's weird at all," Dobrev said of having dinner with Somerhalder and Reed, who married 2015 and welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil in 2017.