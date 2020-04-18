Nina Dobrev Shares Playful Grocery Washing Video — and Gets Assistance from Shaun White

Image zoom

Nina Dobrev got a little help while demonstrating how she’s staying safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the Vampire Diaries alum, 31, shared a playful video in which she talked her fans through the way she washes her groceries — only instead of using her own arms to demonstrate, she used somebody else’s!

“I know that everyone’s been talking about washing your hands, and that’s super important, but it’s also important to wash your groceries when coming back from the store,” Dobrev said, standing in front of the sink with her own arms behind her back — while another freckled, muscular and hairy pair of arms did the work for her.

Although Dobrev does not identify who the mystery helper is, throughout the video an arm tattoo can be seen, which resembles a tattoo belonging to Shaun White, whom the actress has recently sparked romance rumors with.

As the video continues, things quickly turned hilarious as Dobrev began to do more with her hands, including trying to take a sip of a drink without spilling.

“Usually I like to watch before I drink it, but sometimes you break the rules,” she said while laughing.

In the caption, Dobrev also offered another hint as to who was helping her, saying the video was inspired by Dakota Johnson, who made a very similar video last month with boyfriend Chris Martin.

Dobrev and the Olympic snowboarder, 33, were photographed together last month, riding bicycles together in Malibu — while keeping a safe distance from one another.

At the time, E! reported that they are spending time together but not officially dating.

Dobrev previously dated screenwriter/director Grant Mellon, although the pair split in November 2019 after several months of dating.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship “just ran its course. Nina is always so busy with different projects, it’s hard for her.”

The three-time Olympic gold medalist, who made history at the 2018 Winter Olympics after his gold-medal-winning final run in the men’s halfpipe event, dated rocker Sarah Barthel for five years.