Nina Dobrev and Boyfriend Grant Mellon Pack on the PDA in Cannes

Nina Dobrev has a new man in her life — and she can’t keep her hands off him!

Dobrev was seen getting close with boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes, France, on Tuesday. The Fam actress wrapped her arms around Mellon’s neck as they kissed while taking a swim outside the Eden Roc.

Dobrev wore a black-and-white printed, one-piece Onia swimsuit, while he wore long red swim trunks. They’re in town for the annual, glitzy international film festival.

A source tells PEOPLE the couple has been dating for a while, and that it’s a “serious relationship.”

Mellon is a screenwriter and director.

Though they’ve kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Dobrev and Mellon made a rare public appearance together in March when they sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Dobrev’s last relationship was with actor Glen Powell, but the two went their separate ways late last year due to her busy schedule. She also dated her Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder for several years. (He married Nikki Reed in 2015, and they have one child together.)