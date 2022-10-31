See Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Recreate This Iconic 'Stranger Things' Scene in Honor of Halloween

The actress channeled Stranger Things season 4 villain Vecna, while her boyfriend dressed up as Max Mayfield from the hit Netflix series

By
Published on October 31, 2022 09:44 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkYTaqoujzK/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=79afd6f8-d05d-4e9b-9957-de5f8ccc6c5f nina's profile picture nina Verified stranger things have happened Edited · 9h
Photo: Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White are getting in the Halloween spirit!

The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, channeled Stranger Things season 4 villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) while the Olympic gold medalist, 36, dressed up as Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) from the Netflix series to create one of the show's most iconic scenes.

"Happy halloween," the Love Hard star shared alongside an Instagram video in which the couple recreated the scene where Max confronts Vecna in the show's fourth season.

Of course, the clip was set to Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" just as it was in the Netflix series.

In the clip, White donned Max's '80s-style windbreaker and red ponytail. He completed the look with a Walkman and fake blood running from his hands.

Dobrev wore a Vecna mask and flesh bodysuit. She made sure to show off her long nails in the clip in a second Instagram post, writing, "I went for sexy this halloween."

The actress also posted a few photos of her and White posing together on social media in their full Halloween looks. She gave a nod to the hit series in the caption, sharing, "Stranger things have happened."

It's no secret that Dobrev is a fan of the sci-fi series.

Back in December, she shared a photo of herself in front of Hawkins High School with the same caption.

Bush previously opened up about her 1985 hit single finding a new audience after being featured on Stranger Things.

"I thought that the track would get some attention, but I just never imagined that it would be anything like this," she said at the time. "It's so exciting, but it's quite shocking, really, isn't it? The whole world's gone mad."

"The track is being responded to in so many positive ways," Bush continued. "I've never experienced anything quite like this before! I just want to say a really big thank you to everyone in the US who has supported the song."

"It's the first time I've had a top 10 single over there and now it's in the top five!" she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All four seasons of Stranger Things are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Related Articles
Nina Dobrev
Shaun White Trolls Girlfriend Nina Dobrev's 'Degrassi' Scene in Hilarious TikTok
kim kardashian, north west
Kim Kardashian's Kids Recreate Iconic Looks from Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E and Sade Adu: Watch
https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Mutates into 'X-Men' 's Mystique for Halloween — Marvel at Her Look!
https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Channels the Bride of Frankenstein in Custom Jean Paul Gaultier Halloween Costume
Ted Lasso, Olive Penderghast
57 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes Inspired By Movie and TV Characters
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkYTjBTOuSf/?hl=en. Birdie Phillips. Busy Philipps/Instagram; The Crown - Elizabeth - Elizabeth at Prince Philip's investiture
Busy Philipps' Child Birdie Channels Claire Foy in 'The Crown' for Halloween — See the Photo!
Vecna Stranger Things
See Vecna Chuckle and Robin and Steve Say 'Boobies' a Lot in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Blooper Reel
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) https://www.instagram.com/p/CkWxlORv-er/ khloekardashian Verified Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh. But I cant wait for Halloween to be over) Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Costume
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 14: Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton (L) aririve for the "Simple Life 2" Welcome Home Party at The Spider Club on April 14, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Nicole Richie Shares Teenage Throwback with Paris Hilton in Matching Fairy Costumes for Halloween
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Vecna in STRANGER THINGS
Everything to Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Villain, Vecna
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.; LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen rollerblading on the set of "Barbie" on June 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images); STRANGER THINGS. Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas For 2022
Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o
44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities
Kylie Jenner painted green lies in a bathtub
Hailey Bieber Posts Pic of Kylie Jenner Dressed as a Witch to Celebrate Start of 'Spooky Season'
kate bush
Kate Bush Thanks 'Whole New Audience' of Fans Discovering 'Running Up That Hill' from 'Stranger Things'
West Hollywood, CA - Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart And Madelaine Petsch are all dressed up as the witches from 'Hocus Pocus' as they head to Vas Morgan's Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022