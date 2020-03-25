Nina Dobrev and Olympian Shaun White Spark Romance Rumors with Malibu Bike Ride

Image zoom MEGA

Are Nina Dobrev and Shaun White a couple?

The 31-year-old actress and 33-year-old Olympic snowboarder were photographed riding bicycles side-by-side in Malibu, California on Sunday. E! reports that they are spending time together but not officially dating. PEOPLE is out to reps for both stars.

Dobrev and White kept a safe distance from each other on their bikes as people around the world are encouraged to practice social distancing in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). As of Wednesday morning, at least 53,852 people across every state in the United States, plus Washington, D.C., and three U.S. territories, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The New York Times. At least 728 patients with the virus have died.

Dobrev is perhaps best known for her time on The Vampire Diaries. She last starred in the 2019 thriller Lucky Day and short-lived CBS sitcom Fam.

White is a three-time Olympic gold medalist. He made history at the 2018 Winter Olympics after his gold-medal-winning final run in the men’s halfpipe event. He edged out 11 other competitors including three Americans: Chase Josey, Ben Ferguson and Jake Pates.

Image zoom Nina Dobrev and Shaun White George Pimentel/Getty; Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Dobrev previously dated screenwriter/director Grant Mellon. The two called it quits in November after several months of dating.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship “just ran its course. Nina is always so busy with different projects, it’s hard for her.”

White, meanwhile, dated rocker Sarah Barthel for five years.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.