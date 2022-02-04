Nina Dobrev Almost Starred in a Gossip Girl Spin-Off as a Young Lily Rhodes

Brittany Snow ultimately played young Lily Rhodes in the Gossip Girl backdoor episode, as Nina Dobrev "didn't look like Kelly Rutherford," according to casting director David Rapaport

Nina Dobrev almost became part of the Gossip Girl universe with her very own spin-off.

The Vampire Diaries star, 33, was passed over for the role of a teenage Lily Rhodes (a.k.a. Lily van der Woodsen/Bass/Humphrey) in a potential spin-off entitled Valley Girls "just because she didn't look like Kelly Rutherford," the show's casting director David Rapaport told Dobrev's pal and GG alum Jessica Szohr on Wednesday's episode of her XOXO podcast.

"You know who did the best read for that? I'll tell you, because I think you're friends with Nina Dobrev," Rapaport said. "That was one of the best auditions I had ever seen, and for that role specifically."

He even saw Dakota Johnson and Rooney Mara for the part, but Rapaport vouched for Dobrev, telling the network: " 'She is a super star, [but] she does not look like Kelly Rutherford...' because she was supposed to be a young Kelly Rutherford. 'So I don't know how we would cast her, but she needs to be on your radar and you guys need to find something for her.' "

"I just remember thinking, 'I am going to think about this girl in a couple of years and be like, 'Oh god, I missed that opportunity.' She was so incredible!" Rapaport added.

Although Valley Girls never happened, Brittany Snow was ultimately cast in the role for a backdoor episode of Gossip Girl, which aired toward the end of season 2 in 2009. She played a young Lily Rhodes, who runs away to 1980s Los Angeles to live with her rebellious older sister Carol (Krysten Ritter), after getting kicked out of boarding school.

Present-day Lily, the mother to Blake Lively's Serena van der Woodsen, was portrayed on Gossip Girl by Rutherford, 53. Sheila Kelley played the grown-up version of her now-estranged sister Carol in several episodes.