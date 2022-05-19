"I hope they'll have all the success," Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau told PEOPLE of HBO's upcoming spinoff House of the Dragon

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Says Watching House of the Dragon Will Be 'Surreal ... It Seems Very Familiar'

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is "curious" to revisit Westeros when the hit series' prequel House of the Dragon premieres on HBO in a few months.

"I know it's probably going to be weird," Coster-Waldau, 51, told PEOPLE while attending the Cannes Film Festival. "Well, I've seen the trailer. It seems very familiar."

He continued, "Miguel [Sapochnik], who's the showrunner, directed some of the big episodes in Game of Thrones. So, I have a feeling it's going to be quite surreal to watch it."

Though it will be a whole new ensemble from the one Coster-Waldau knew, he notes that the new series has "an incredible cast. I hope they'll have all the success."

The Danish actor played Jaime Lannister on GoT for the show's eight-season run from 2011 to 2019, earning two Emmy Award nominations for his performance.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO

"I miss my friends on the show," he said. "You spend almost 10 years together and you become friends. I really miss going to work and seeing the gang and the crew. It was a great group of people."

The L'Orèal Paris International Spokesperson is currently providing his voice to the Radioman podcast on Audible, which tells the story of a former DJ who starts a podcast about a series of gruesome local murders.

"We've worked on this the past two years," he told PEOPLE of the series. "At the core is a true story, but then we've just completely changed everything from that."

He continued, "I'm so proud of it. Because when I started out as an actor, when I was 22, the first thing I did was radio drama. And then that went away, that died out. And now it's been revived in a way."