Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio has been dating his Double Shot at Love costar, Nikki Hall, since last year

Jersey Shore: Nikki Hall Is 'the One' for Pauly DelVeccchio, Says Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

It looks like Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio may have found his happily ever after.

Nikki is "the full package," said Pauly, 40. "As a couple, it's probably been the most fun I've had in years."

After giving her a tour of the grounds, he debriefed her on the drama between Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Cortese. (Yes, it's still about the speech.) Then, that night, they headed downstairs for dinner, where Pauly and Vinny Guadagnino had carefully arranged a seating chart, keeping in mind that it was the first time Angelina and Deena would be coming face-to-face in almost a year.

To everyone's surprise, no drama ensued — and Deena and Angelina even had a brief, perfectly polite exchange that involved the passing of a plate of bruschetta.

Pauly and Nikki, meanwhile, seemed blissful and at ease together.

"I thought Nikki was a natural," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino said afterwards. "She did great. You could just tell the way that she is with Pauly — like, this is the one, probably. Quite possibly, Nikki and Pauly could be the next Jersey Shore family wedding."

Mike's wife Lauren agreed. "I think it was a beautiful night," she said. "Nikki and Pauly are adorable. Very cute. I like their energy together. They're definitely in love."

"First time I've seen that," remarked Mike, 38.

The morning after, Deena decided it was time to have a one-on-one conversation with Angelina.

"Dinner was fine. I feel like it wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be," she said. "I'm thinking like, even though I didn't want to sit down with her her, maybe I will. It's going to have to happen eventually."

They met up by the pool and Deena went first, apologizing once again for the now-infamous bridesmaid speech she, Jenni and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi delivered at Angelina's wedding in November 2019.

Image zoom Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese

"At the wedding, when I was like, 'I'm never filming with her again,' I was drunk and I was emotional," said Deena, 34. "When I woke up the next morning, I regretted saying that. I didn't mean it. But then the footage got leaked and you were kind of feeding into it. You really didn't care about our actual relationships, you just cared about what social media thought."

Deena said she truly "went into a depression" at the time. "I was like, crying every night. I'm just very sensitive and emotional and I just went into a hole."

After some back-and-forth, Angelina, 34, finally acknowledged that she could have just laughed it off and moved on. They both agreed to put the issue to bed, at long last — but Angelina knew she still had an uphill battle ahead when it came to repairing her relationship with Jenni.