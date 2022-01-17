Nikki Glaser Shares Song Written for Late Friend Bob Saget: 'When I Was Down You Brought Me Up'

Nikki Glaser is expressing her grief through music.

The comedian, 37, paid a musical tribute to her friend Bob Saget over the weekend, sharing a song she wrote in honor of the late comedian on Instagram. In the song, titled "Song for Bob," Glaser reflected on their friendship and recalled the last time she saw Saget.

"Our last run in was in Milwaukee we were crackin' jokes/ at first for different crowds, then for ourselves," she sang. "Around the table we laughed at stupid s - - -/ if I had known that you would die, what would I change?"

Other lyrics in the memorial tune call Saget the "king of fatherhood," and "someone to trust." "When I was down you brought me up," Glaser sang.

This marks Galser's first musical venture, which she admits happened by chance accident.

"Here's a song about the world's friend, Bob Saget," she captioned the Instagram post sharing the song. "I was recording a bunch of songs last week that my friend @mattpondpa wrote for me. It was just for fun and to see if I could do it and I didn't intend to release anything because I'm so new to this, but then Monday happened and this song materialized and I'm proud of it."

Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 in his Florida hotel room. He was 65.

Following the news of his sudden death, Glaser honored the Full House actor on Twitter.

" "I'll miss Bob Saget so much," she wrote. "He was as kind as he was funny."

Another note from Glaser was included in an LA Times stand-up comedian roundup, which saw notable comics share their best stories about Saget. The Milwaukee dinner was included in Glaser's story, which saw her bring a whole team of people to dinner at Saget's in-law's house.

"I can't tell you how unheard of it is for a celebrity to be OK with you bringing people who you don't even know to a dinner with their family," she said. "Bob couldn't have cared less. He gave them as much attention as he gave me, and to my surprise and relief, he was the same exact Bob around his in-laws as he was around anyone. He told irreverent stories. ... We were all family that night."