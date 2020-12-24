Nikki Glaser Recalls Silly Christmas Moment When Dad Mistakenly Put on Lipstick Instead of Lip Balm
"He was so touched that his daughter suddenly wanted so many father/daughter pictures with him," she recalls of the hilarious moment
Nikki Glaser is recalling a laugh-out-loud mix-up with her dad!
The comedian, 36, shared a series of throwback photos Thursday from a moment three years ago when her father applied lipstick to his face thinking it was lip balm. Glaser remembers playing along with the joke after her mother purposely gave him the red lipstick when he asked for Chapstick.
"#tbt to three years ago today when my dad asked my mom for some chapstick and she gave him lipstick and he had no idea for like 20 minutes and he was so touched that his daughter suddenly wanted so many father/daughter pictures with him," Glaser wrote on Instagram.
In the gallery of photos, her dad gleefully poses with Glaser and a pet dog, unaware of the smeared makeup on his mouth. Glaser also shared a screengrab from a group chat with her mom and sister, in which her mother owned up to the playful prank.
"Dad just asked for chapstick and mom gave him lipstick. He doesn't know yet," Glaser wrote at the time, to which her sibling replied, "Haha no way. Did she know what she was giving to him?"
"I think so," said Glaser, as her mom then texted, "Yes I did."
Glaser's parents appeared on her Comedy Central show Not Safe with Nikki Glaser back in 2016, when the host questioned them about their sex lives in a lie detector test. She opened up to Fatherly at the time about her dad E.J.'s impact on her career.
"My dad is a smart person and although it's probably not easy to hear his daughter talk about sex, he knows that this is what makes me the entertainer that I am. I need to be honest," she told the outlet at the time. "He once told me that I reminded him of Howard Stern because of how open and curious I am, and that meant more to me than just about any compliment I've ever gotten about my standup."