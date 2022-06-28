Bam Margera fled court-ordered rehab for the second time before being located on Monday night

Nikki Boyd Says Husband Bam Margera Left Rehab to Be a Better Dad Before Finding New Clinic

Bam Margera's wife is speaking out after he's been in and out of court-ordered rehab..

A rep for his wife, Nikki Boyd Margera, told TMZ that the Jackass alum allegedly fled rehab for a second time because of his son. She additionally claimed through her rep that Margera, 42, worried he wouldn't be able to prove he's a good dad from inside a rehabilitation facility.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Boyd said through her attorney, David Glass: "We love Bam, both as a husband and father."

"We pray that he will give it all he has this time at this new rehab facility," she continued, "so he can complete his treatment and come home to the family that loves him."

On Monday night, Margera was found in a Deerfield Beach, Florida, hotel after leaving rehab for the second time. Since his stay at the wellness center is court-mandated, he was once again returned to rehab by police and a crisis team.

Nikki Boyd Margera Says Bam Margera Left Rehab to Be a Better Dad, as He Checks in to New Facility https://www.instagram.com/p/CeHA5BsJjcS/?hl=en. Credit: Bam Margera/Instagram

This time, though, Margera got his wish of checking in to a different rehabilitation center.

"If he can make a firm commitment to seeing his new program through this time, he stands an excellent chance of reuniting with his wife, Nikki and their son Phoenix," Boyd's attorney said in a statement. "My client is greatly relieved that Bam was found safe, and she is now making an open plea for him to finally conquer his demons."

"Nikki says she will do whatever it takes to continue to encourage her husband and bolster his spirits to get him to the finish line," Glass added.

Margera's lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Before being located again, Boyd's rep confirmed to TMZ that she had no idea of Margera's whereabouts. She was also worried for his safety.

When he first fled his rehab center earlier this month, Margera was spotted at a Machine Gun Kelly concert. Page Six, at the time, reported that Boyd attended the show with him.

Margera previously underwent a full year of inpatient treatment for alcohol use at a Florida rehab center. Upon his completion of the program in May, Boyd and the pair's son, Phoenix, 4, moved to a condo on the rehab property.

Margera also told his Instagram followers he planned to continue outpatient classes to enhance his sobriety.

Even with his attempts to escape rehab, Margera has been vocal online about his newfound sobriety. In early June, he introduced his new AA sponsor on Instagram — though the photo of the duo has since been deleted.

Margera's time in rehab came after he was removed from the Jackass series for violating a "wellness contract." He tested positive for Adderall while filming Jackass Forever, his costar Johnny Knoxville confirmed.

"It's really heartbreaking," Knoxville told Variety of Margera's absence from the film in all but one stunt. "I love Bam. We all love Bam. He's our brother, you know? You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs, because we all care about him a lot."