In Thursday night’s episode of Total Bellas, Nikki and Brie Bella reconnect with their estranged dad — also giving Nikki’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, a chance to meet his future father-in-law.

While Nikki said that she was “nervous” about how her “sensitive” fiancé and her dad, Jon Garcia would get along, the two men seemed to find common ground in their desire to see her happy.

“Your relationship with her, is it real?” Garcia asks Chigvintsev in a clip from the show.

“What do you mean? Of course, it’s real,” the Dancing with the Stars dancer replied to his future father-in-law.

“I just want her happiness, and I want something real for her,” Garcia said.

“Well, that’s something we have in common, then,” Chigvintsev said.

The pair concluded the conversation with an embrace.

“Did you guys just hug?” Nikki asked.

“Yeah, he’s gonna scrub my back in the shower, too,” Garcia joked. “We’re gonna bond a little bit.”

Nikki and Chigvintsev — who are expecting their first child together — got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November.

On Thursday, Nikki shared with PEOPLE that she’s had to cancel her baby shower because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The star said that as “a first-time mom,” she’s “really bummed” that she’s having to miss things like going to parenting classes with Chigvintsev and having a baby shower because of the virus.

“I imagined getting pregnant forever and I had to cancel my baby shower,” Nikki said. “Anything fun that you do that you get so excited for your first time pregnant, I had to cancel, and that really bummed me out. Just going to classes with Artem, and now we’re going to do everything online, or even going out and shopping for a baby and grabbing lunch. Just everything we do is from the computer.”

Nikki added that she’ll hopefully be able to have a baby shower “right before” she gives birth, “but it’s been hard not getting all those first things.”

Although she’s had to miss some of those milestones, she and her baby are healthy, Nikki told PEOPLE.

“I feel so grateful for that because of what the world is going through and the people that are dying and struggling, but obviously this is not what I imagined,” she explained.

Total Bellas airs Thursdays at 9 at p.m. ET on E!

