Nikki Bella on Why New Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Is Different to the Men She's Dated Before

Nikki Bella‘s journey to love has been a bumpy one that played out in the public eye, but now she says she is in a place of zen with new fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

The Total Bellas star, who announced her engagement Friday, told Health that her dance pro love makes her feel very different to how she has felt in previous relationships.

“Artem is the first person I’ve been with where I feel like I can be Nicole and never fear he’s going to leave me for it,” she told the magazine. “We all have a little crazy in us, and he loves my crazy.”

Bella, who stars on the cover of the current issue of Health, said that Chigvintsev helps balance out her “firecracker” personality.

“He’s the sweetest soul you’ll ever meet. Everyone will tell you how relaxed they feel around him. It’s his aura. I need that because I am a firecracker — he’s my zen!”

While now very open about their love, the reality star told the outlet that after breaking up with ex John Cena in 2018, she was worried about dating publicly again.

“After such a public breakup, I was scarred,” she said in her interview with Health, adding that despite her initial hesitation, her former Dancing with the Stars partner has joined her E! series, Total Bellas.

“So, at first, I was timid to film this relationship. But Artem is our newest cast member. What’s different is that I know where we are at with one another.”

Bella announced their engagement on Friday, revealing that the professional dancer proposed during a romantic trip to France in November.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc❤️ I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!” the pro wrestler wrote on Instagram along with two photos of the pair, including one in which she flashes her ring to the camera.

The news of the couple’s engagement comes shortly after Bella and Chigvintsev hosted the holidays together.

“We’re hosting Christmas at my new house in Arizona. We’re super excited. Artem is going to do the majority of cooking,” Bella previously told PEOPLE. “We’ve spent a week there so far, so we’re really excited to have our first holiday there.”

And while Bella revealed in a December episode of the Bellas podcast that she was nervous to meet her beau’s parents, he told PEOPLE that the meeting “went really well.”

“My parents love Nicole,” he said. “It’s been a great reunion. … They’ve been able to finally meet her in person, her to be able to see them, it was kind of a dream come true.”