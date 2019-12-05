Nikki Bella Admits She Was ‘Really Nervous’ Meeting Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev’s Parents

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev just took a big step in their relationship!

On Wednesday’s episode of The Bellas podcast, the Total Bella’s star revealed that she recently met her boyfriend’s parents, admitting that she was “really nervous” for the milestone moment.

“I met Artem’s parents,” Bella, 36, said before explaining that the meeting was also a long-awaited reunion for the former Dancing with the Stars pro and his family. “First of all, it was the first time Artem saw his parents in five years and his brother — so, he was so nervous and excited and emotional. It started to make me feel all these things.”

“But, I’m not gonna lie, I was really nervous,” she added.

The former WWE wrestler explained that her nerves stemmed from wanting to give “an amazing first impression.” She then recalled the meeting, revealing that she also had to navigate a language barrier with Chigvintsev’s parents.

“It was really cute because they all got really emotional when they saw each other and they cried,” she said.

“They don’t know English. I don’t know Russian, but somehow we made it work,” Bella added. “I loved it, they’re the sweetest people in the world… It’s crazy when you’re put in the situation where you have a language barrier and you’re forced to communicate without speaking”

Despite the language roadblock, Bella confirmed to her fans that she received the stamp of approval.

“But overall, Artem’s parents did say they liked me a lot, which is amazing,” she dished.

Bella — who was previously set to marry John Cena before they called off the engagement last year — met Chigvintsev when they were partnered on DWTS in 2017 and reconnected after her breakup. They made their relationship official in July after dating with “no labels” for nearly four months.

In October, the Birdebee founder opened up about her breakup with Cena and said that it left her apprehensive about marriage and kids.

“I’ll admit, having a public breakup can scar you,” she told reporters at the 2nd Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards. “It scared me a lot and that’s why at times, I’ll post Artem and then I won’t for a while. It scared me about marriage, it scared me about kids.”

She added that she’s working on healing those “scars” and luckily, Chigvintsev is willing to wait until she’s ready.

“It’s great to have a man that will do the work with me,” Bella said. “Artem is always there to support me and make me feel like I’m literally the only girl in the world.”