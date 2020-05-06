Nikki Bella admits that she has doubts about becoming a mother

Watch the Moment Nikki Bella Realized She Might Be Pregnant on Total Bellas : It's 'Too Fast'

Nikki Bella has been feeling off lately — and she thinks she knows why.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki reveals that she might be pregnant with boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev.

While out with her mom Kathy Colace, Nikki is hesitant to drink her margarita after feeling "a certain way."

"Well, I've been having cravings. I haven't had my ..." Nikki says before trailing off. "Two weeks late."

"Honestly?" Colace replies, understanding what Nikki, 36, is implying.

But while Colace seems to take the news in stride — even asking Nikki to have a boy — the former pro wrestler admits she isn't sure she's ready to be a mother.

"It's only been a week since we got into our big argument, and honestly, this is just way too fast," she says in a confessional interview. "I have so many things going for me. And right now, to think, getting pregnant, what it would do to my life, it would completely change it."

"For me, it is so important to make sure Artem and I have this amazing, solid relationship and that we are ready to be parents — if that day ever comes," she adds.

And when Colace makes a comment about making sure her relationship with Artem is "really good," Nikki makes one final admission: she hasn't told him about the possible pregnancy.

"Oh my god, you kids stress the f--- out of me," her mom says.

As fans know, Nikki's instincts were right. The couple is currently expecting their first child together and got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November.

Last month, Nikki told PEOPLE that she had to cancel her baby shower due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I imagined getting pregnant forever and I had to cancel my baby shower,” Nikki said. “Anything fun that you do that you get so excited for your first time pregnant, I had to cancel, and that really bummed me out. Just going to classes with Artem, and now we’re going to do everything online, or even going out and shopping for a baby and grabbing lunch. Just everything we do is from the computer.”

But while she’s had to miss some of those milestones, Nikki said she and her baby are healthy.

“I feel so grateful for that because of what the world is going through and the people that are dying and struggling, but obviously this is not what I imagined,” she explained.

Total Bellas airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on E!