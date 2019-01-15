Nikki Bella Says She Tells Ex John Cena About All Her Dates: 'It’s Just Who I Am'

Nikki Bella hopes to remain friendly exes with John Cena.

Nikki, 35, opened up to PEOPLE Now about adjusting to her new single life following their public split last summer, revealing that she gives her ex-fiancé a heads up whenever she goes on a date with a new guy.

“I let him know everything,” she said. “He’s known every date I’ve been on.”

The Total Bellas star said she keeps Cena in the loop out of respect, explaining that she would never want him to hear details of her personal life from anyone but herself.

“Anything I knew was coming out or anything that I’ve done I’ve let him know,” she said. “I don’t ever want him to be hurt by it or shocked by it. I know that is things that I don’t have to do, but it’s just who I am.”

And while Nikki admitted Cena doesn’t necessarily return the favor, she said she’s still on good terms with her ex.

“I have so much respect for him,” she said. “This breakup wasn’t bad, it didn’t end bad, we didn’t do bad things for each other. He’s still close with my family.”

In July, Nikki confirmed that she and Cena had parted ways for good in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. Nikki Bella and John Cena Gary Miller/FilmMagic "After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways," Bella said. "I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man," she added. "I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me." After ending their engagement in April just three weeks before their May 5 wedding date, PEOPLE confirmed in June that Nikki and Cena had reconciled. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids. However, Total Bellas viewers saw Bella break off her engagement to Cena for the second time. (They reconciled and broke up yet again off-camera.) Earlier this month, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Nikki and her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvinstev, are dating. Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvimtsev Eric McCandless/Getty "They've been spending time together for a long time, but it's nothing serious right now," another insider told PEOPLE of the couple, who danced together on season 25 of DWTS in 2017. "They have a strong attraction to each other, but they're just having fun. They're both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can."