Watch Nikki Bella Tell Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev She's Pregnant: 'It's Just Unreal'

In January, Nikki and Brie revealed to PEOPLE that they are both pregnant and due only days apart

Nikki Bella has some big news to share.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki surprises fiancé Artem Chigvintsev with the news that she's pregnant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, she places the positive pregnancy test on Chigvintsev's suitcase as he's packing.

"I'm pregnant, " she says as he picks it up, unable to contain his excitement.

A giant smile sweeps across the pro dancer's face in disbelief.

"No you're not," he says, still smiling from ear-to-ear. "No, you're lying. Are you serious?"

Image zoom Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Neilson Barnard/Getty

After Nikki, 36, convinces him that it's real, he runs over to the new mom-to-be to give her a kiss.

"It's just unreal," he says. "I'm going to be a dad. I'm lost for words."

Nikki, meanwhile, admits it's taking her a little longer to process the news.

"I have wanted to be a mom my whole life, but everything that I planned out for the next five years just happened today," she says. "There's so much going on in my head right now it wants to explode."

While Chigventsev is ready to share the news with both his family and Nikki's, the pro wrestler wants to break the news to her twin sister Brie Bella, who is also pregnant, before anyone else.

"I haven't told you, but Brie told me that she's pregnant," she says.

"Wait a second, you're both pregnant?" he says. "This is amazing."

As Nikki and Brie revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in January, they are due only days apart.

Image zoom Brie Bella/Instagram

In April, Nikki also got candid about how her body had changed throughout her pregnancy. "I don't think my feet have ever been this swollen in my entire life," she admitted on her Instagram Story. "But I can't even walk anymore! This is so sad."

And during a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki said that she and Chigvintsev recently experienced some panic upon learning there might be something wrong with their baby's developing organs.

"We kind of had a heart scare," Nikki said. "Artem and I had to drive to L.A. to get our baby double-checked because [my doctors] thought they saw something in our baby's heart."

"Everything came out great, which we were so blessed and happy about," she continued. "We are so grateful to God that the baby's very healthy."