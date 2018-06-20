Nikki Bella 'Can't Believe' She Gets to Be a Mom After John Cena Agrees to Reverse Vasectomy

Nikki Bella is over the moon.

In E! News‘ latest sneak peek at Sunday’s new episode of Total Bellas, the WWE star reveals to twin sister Brie the happy news that she’s reconciled with John Cena — and that he agreed to reverse his vasectomy and give her a child.

“Can you believe he’s going to give me a baby?” she gushes.

“Get pregnant with me, on my second!” says Brie, who’s already a mom of one. “Oh my gosh. Could you imagine if we were pregnant at the same time?”

“It’d be crazy,” says Nikki. “I just can’t believe I get to be a mom — and with the man of my dreams. I don’t have to go find some guy to have a baby with.”

When the twins’ mom Kathy shows up, things get even more emotional.

“It’s been such an emotional couple of weeks,” says Kathy, tearing up. “I didn’t want it to be done, but I knew you had to go through what you had to and I’m just so proud of both of you — you and John.”

Of course, with the wedding back on, so is the stress that comes with planning.

“I feel like I’m still trying to process that John and I are back on and now I have to get back into wedding planning mode,” says Nikki. “And since we want to keep our same date, I am very behind. I feel like I have ideas in my head, but I think the only thing I actually have locked in right now is a place and an amazing wedding planning team.”

However, there may still be trouble ahead: In PEOPLE’s exclusive look at the rest of the season, Nikki questions if she needs to call off the wedding again due to “deeper problems.”

In April, Bella ended the engagement three weeks before her and Cena’s May 5 wedding date. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that they are back together.

Total Bellas airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!