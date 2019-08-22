Nikki Bella Says She Still Cries Over Her Split from John Cena: It's 'Healing'

Nikki Bella is still mourning the loss of her relationship with ex John Cena.

Bella opened up about her public breakup with Cena on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, admitting that she’s still in the process of healing nearly one year later.

“As far as how you get over a breakup, you really have to do the work on yourself,” she said while answering a fan’s question about how to handle a split. “You really, truly, have to love yourself and every day dedicate something to you that is making you better.”

Bella, 35, said she still has days where she becomes emotional over the end of her 6-year relationship with Cena.

“You also have to let yourself cry. That’s one thing my life coach helped me a lot with, because I still, you guys, get days when I cry about my breakup,” she said. “But we were together a long time, we had an amazing relationship and an amazing bond and a lot of love for each other.”

Image zoom John Cena and Nikki Bella Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

RELATED: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Celebrate ‘New Beginning’ While Filming Total Bellas Together

“But, every day when I need to cry, I let myself cry, because crying is healing,” she continued. “And so, when those tears come, I don’t try to hold them in, I find a quiet place and I cry. Also, on top of it, I meditate.”

The wrestlers’ relationship ended last summer when they officially called off their engagement after a period of breakups and make-ups. Much of their romance played out on the E! reality show Total Bellas.

RELATED: John Cena Says He Isn’t Bothered By Rumors About His Personal Life: ‘I Know Who I Am’

Bella addressed the “confusion” around their split, saying she can’t talk about certain details of their relationship due to an NDA.

“John wants to keep things private, which is amazing, I respect him so much for that,” she said. “The one thing that I can tell you from my point of view and my emotions and my perspective … towards the end I started to become a miserable person. I was very, very unhappy.”

Though she said she still believes Cena was one of her “soulmates,” she knew the relationship wasn’t right.

“For John and I, it was just … the timing was off,” she said. “I think what I realized is that I want someone … when I spend the rest of my life with someone in marriage, I wanna be with them every night. I want to spend holidays with them, I want to grow with them, I want to know that they really do wanna be a parent.”

Image zoom Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The reality star has since moved on and is now dating her dancer Artem Chigvintsev. The two met when they were partnered on Dancing with the Stars in 2017 and reconnected after her breakup. They made their relationship official last month after dating with “no labels” for nearly four months.

“We’re boyfriend and girlfriend,” Bella, 35, revealed on The Bellas Podcast on Wednesday.

“We’re in a relationship,” he added.

The new relationship will be featured on the upcoming season of Total Bellas.