Nikki Bella Accidentally Spoiled Game of Thrones' Ending for Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella drinks and she knows things!

The Total Bellas star, 35, and her twin sister Brie stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday, where they dished to Jimmy Fallon about their sojourn in Napa, California, last month for the BottleRock music festival.

During the trip, Nikki accidentally let the ending of Game of Thrones slip to “two people” on the same day: her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie’s husband, Daniel Bryan.

“I blame the wine,” she jokes — but points out, the long-awaited conclusion of the HBO fantasy series had already been released the previous weekend before she spilled the beans.

“Honestly, I feel like it wasn’t my fault because if you didn’t watch the finale when the finale aired, that’s your fault if it gets ruined for you,” Nikki says.

Both Brie and Fallon, 44, disagree, with the host laughing and quipping, “That is absolutely wrong!”

It all started when Bryan, 38, (whose real name is Bryan Danielson) was playing with his and Brie’s daughter, Birdie Joe, 2, and Nikki said, ” ‘Bryan, can you believe who’s sitting on the throne?’ “

“And he goes, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, Jon Snow put a dagger in the queen of dragons’ heart.’ And he looked at me and wanted to cry,” she recalls.

“Wait, did you just spoil it again for people that haven’t [seen it]?!” Fallon rips his guest, who replies, “Oh, shoot! Can you bleep me out?!” and apologizes to the audience.

“No! We’re live right now!” he says, laughing. “She’s joking — that’s not what happened.”

Image zoom Brie Bella (L), Nikki Bella and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Nikki further admits that she also “ruined” the ending for her professional-dancer boyfriend, Chigvintsev, 37, on the very same day as her snafu with Bryan.

“We were taking a cute photo and I looked at him and I’m like, ‘You’ll never Jon Snow me,’ ” says the retired WWE wrestler. “And he goes, ‘What?’ I go, ‘Finale?’ And he’s like, ‘Did you just ruin it for me?’ “

“And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you just flew in from Europe, I’m so sorry.’ I forgot!” Nikki laments.

The twin duo also revealed to the talk show host that another season of their E! reality show, Total Bellas, will be returning for another season.