Nikki Bella Shares Romantic Photo with Ex John Cena: 'The Lessons I Have Learned'

Are things back on between Nikki Bella and John Cena?

The WWE superstar, 35, covertly shared a picture with someone who looks a lot like her ex, 41, in a recent Instagram gallery alongside which she reflected on all the things in her life that she was thankful for.

In a lengthy caption, she seemed to reference the fellow wrestler with the line: “To all the sunsets I have enjoyed, all the lessons I have learned, to the good and bad days…” The photo in question appears to show Cena and Nikki from behind, the former couple cuddled up in a hot tub with a bottle of wine while overlooking the sunset.

“I’m so thankful for so many wonderful things in my life as well as so many incredible people in my life,” she began her post. “So thankful for my family and best friends, always there when I need them, the women I share the WWE ring with, such an amazing group of hard working, passionate women that together started an Evolution, my Total Bellas and Total Divas production team, crew and glam squad, they all work so hard all year long and do it all away from their families, love you all!”

A source tells PEOPLE that despite the post, the former couple is not back together in any way — the photo was simply part of a look back over the past year.

Per a recent episode of Nikki’s reality show Total Bellas, she’s moving on from the Blockers actor and starting to date again. Her twin sister, Brie Bella, set her up on a date with Peter Kraus from The Bachelorette.

“I feel like I’m 15,” she said on the show to Brie as Peter tried to FaceTime her. “I don’t know if I’m ready for this.”

Nikki Bella and John Cena Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Ready or not, Nikki headed out for a romantic night with Kraus. After riding gondolas, Kraus leaned in for a kiss.

Kraus appeared on Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette, making it to the final two. He was eventually sent home when he told Lindsay he wasn’t ready to get down on one knee and propose.

Nikki, meanwhile, recently told PEOPLE she’s not quite ready to start dating again after her public split this summer.

“It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, ‘When are you having kids?’ and it’s like, ‘I just got married.’ I feel like it’s the same thing. When you become single, it’s like, ‘Oh, are you dating?!’ ” she revealed. “Honestly, I’m so not interested. I’m just not ready yet.”