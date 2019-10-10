Nikki Bella Dishes on Sex Life with Artem Chigvintsev: 'Once You Have a Dancer, You Don't Go Back'

Nikki Bella has no regrets about choosing a Russian dancer to be her boyfriend!

During the newest episode of The Bellas podcast on Wednesday, which was also the first time that the show was recorded live, Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella were asked by a fan how often they “get freaky in the bed” with their significant others.

Nikki, who rarely ever holds back about her romance with Artem Chigvintsev, had no problem divulging details about the couple’s time in the bedroom, confidently telling the fan, “Artem and I have an amazing sex life.”

“When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya: Once you have a dancer, you don’t go back. That’s it,” she said of the former Dancing with the Stars pro. “If he leaves me, I’m going to the ballet every night because that’s that!”

“He just moves those hips. and he’ll even do it naked,” she added, before apologizing to her boyfriend, 37. “I’m sorry. I have to tell ’em!”

Image zoom Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev David Livingston/Getty

Nikki, 36, also revealed that she and Chigvintsev get it on quite often — and when they don’t, she gets into a funk.

“We went two weeks without having sex,” Nikki revealed to the audience. “It kind of made me like angry, like you know how you get hangry? I don’t know if they have a name for it for sex … but I get hangry.”

Meanwhile, Brie, who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Birdie, explained that her sex life with husband Daniel Bryan was quite different.

“You know what mom life is like?” she asked Nikki. “A kid making noise, waking you up when you’re making out and getting right there.”

Quipping back to her sister, Nikki pointed out, “Well, that’s why I’m not a mom, so I can feed my hunger!”

Brie then joked to the audience, “Bryan comes home Wednesday and we have sex around 8 p.m. So Wednesdays at 8 p.m., if you’re having a cocktail, be like, ‘Wow, Brie and Bryan are boning right now!'”

Image zoom Nikki Bella (left) and Brie Bella Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nikki — who was previously set to marry to John Cena before they called off the engagement last year — met Chigvintsev when they were partnered on DWTS in 2017 and reconnected after her breakup. They made their relationship official in July after dating with “no labels” for nearly four months.

“We’re boyfriend and girlfriend,” she revealed on The Bellas Podcast, with her beau adding that the two are “in a relationship.”

In the time since that day, Chigvintsev has gotten to know Nikki’s family, including her twin sister and brother JJ Garcia — all who seem to adore him as much as the former WWE wrestler.

“He fits in so easy. I mean, it’s phenomenal … and also he puts a smile on my sister’s face, which is the most important thing,” Garcia told the audience during Wednesday’s podcast.

Added Brie: “I’m just waiting for the damn ring!”

Image zoom Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Rich Fury/FilmMagic

After confirming their status later in July, the reality star told PEOPLE that even when the season 25 DWTS partners “were just friends,” her now-boyfriend “would talk about being a dad and wanting a daughter first.”

“I’ve heard about his baby fever forever, but I’ve told him, ‘Look, I don’t know if I need to be on three birth controls, but we are not having kids anywhere in the near future,’” she said at the time.

The former WWE wrestler also revealed that while working with Chigvintsev on the reality competition series in 2017, the dancing pro told her he thought she was meant to be a mother.

“He used to tell me, ‘You just seem like you would be a mom one day. It’s so weird to think you weren’t,’” Nikki said. “At that point when we were dancing, I was like, ‘No, I’m cool. I’m not going to be a mom. It’s all good.’“

Despite once believing she was not mom material, Nikki revealed last month on her podcast that she wants “a boy and a girl, and I want to knock it out all at once”

“I want an epidural right when I [go] into labor. I don’t want to feel anything. Those are the things I want,” she added before Chigvintsev admitted that he’d also like to have two kids with Nikki one day.

Image zoom Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella Nikki Bella/Instagram

While the couple may be very much in love, Nikki recently revealed that she isn’t quite ready to take things to the next level.

During the 20th-anniversary celebration of WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, the former professional wrestler was asked if wedding bells were on the horizon for her and Chigvintsev.

“Oh gosh, no,” she quickly responded while chatting with E! News. “Marriage and babies are really scary for me right now,” she said, while clarifying that the idea wasn’t off the table for the future.