Nikki Bella Says She's Scared to Get Engaged Again: 'A Public Breakup Can Scar You'

Nikki Bella may be happy in love with boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, but she’s not in any rush to take their relationship to the next level.

Bella, 36, opened up about her relationship with the former Dancing with the Stars pro, admitting that she’s nervous about getting engaged again after her public split from John Cena last year.

“I’ll admit, having a public breakup can scar you,” she told reporters over the weekend at the 2nd Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards. “It scarred me a lot and that’s why at times, I’ll post Artem and then I won’t for a while. It scared me about marriage, it scared me about kids.”

While Bella said she still hopes for marriage and kids one day, she’s taking things slower this time around.

“It’s two things that I really wanted in my life and now I’m so timid of it, which kind of sucks. But I definitely have those scars and I’m working on healing them and doing work on myself weekly.”

Luckily, Chigvintsev, 37, is willing to wait until she’s ready.

“It’s great to have a man that will do the work with me,” she said. “Artem is always there to support me and make me feel like I’m literally the only girl in the world.”

“I have never met anyone who’s so supportive and I have no fear that he’s ever going to leave me for my imperfections, which is so amazing,” she added.

Bella was previously set to marry Cena before they called off the engagement last year in part due to their differing stance on starting a family.

Bella met Chigvintsev when they were partnered on DWTS in 2017, and they reconnected after her breakup. They made their relationship official in July after dating with “no labels” for nearly four months.

“We’re boyfriend and girlfriend,” she revealed on The Bellas Podcast, with her beau adding that the two are “in a relationship.”