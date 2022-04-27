Nikki Bella said she's "already gone back and forth" with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev "about a few things" for their upcoming wedding

Nikki Bella Says There Will Be 'Fun Surprises' at Her Upcoming Wedding to Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev want their wedding day to be a fun-filled affair.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 38-year-old Total Bellas star gave an update on the couple's wedding planning process — and revealed what the hold-up has been that is delayed the big day from happening.

"It is crazy with the whole wedding planning process, because [I] feel like you can just do it in a day," said Bella. "And now that I've been doing stuff ... just getting people's information. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh,' and I keep asking Artem, 'Did you get your friend's information? Did you get your friend's information?' I'm like, 'Do you want them to be invited to the wedding?' He still hasn't gotten me their information."

But figuring out their guest list is one of many things they're still sorting out. In fact, it's important to Bella that the romantic affair has a great lineup of entertainment.

"I told him, I go, 'You know, you're a dancer and I feel like we really have to have great entertainment,'" she said. "We are both in the entertainment business, and so, we've already gone back and forth about a few things there, which hopefully one day I can share."

Added Bella, "We are going to have some fun surprises at our wedding."

Coachella Parties Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty

Following the breakup, Bella reconnected with Chigvintsev and the pair went public with their relationship in July 2019. The duo got engaged in November 2019 and welcomed son Matteo in July 2020.

Earlier this month, Bella opened up to PEOPLE about why the pair haven't rushed to the altar.

Artem Chigvintsev; Nikki Bella Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"I think being a reality star for seven years, I took people on such a journey that they still have, like, input about my life," she said. "So at times, I get into that mode where I feel like I have to defend it because I'll see people say all these things online and make it a negative. I'm like, it's not a negative."

Additionally, Bella cited "building a house" with the Russian dancer and parenting their child as reasons for their delayed ceremony.