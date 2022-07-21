"That's a hard thing about life, is we meet amazing people, but sometimes we're just meant to live a different life," Nikki Bella said of ending her relationship with John Cena

Nikki Bella Says She Knew 'Deep in My Gut' That She Needed to Break Up with John Cena: 'So Hard'

Nikki Bella is getting candid about what led to the end of her engagement with John Cena.

Nikki, 38, and her twin sister Brie Bella — who are featured in the upcoming Biography: WWE Legends series on A&E — spoke with Entertainment Tonight ahead of its July 24 premiere.

In addition to speaking about their upbringing, Nikki talked about the ending of her 6-year-long relationship with the WWE star-turned-actor.

"You almost wish it was bad, because it's so much easier to walk away," she told ET of her split with Cena, 45. "It's so much harder to walk away when it's loving."

"I think a lot of women get into that situation and it's like, 'But I love this person, but I don't know if it's right for my life,' and that's a hard thing about life, is we meet amazing people, but sometimes we're just meant to live a different life," she continued.

The Total Bellas star then recalled how she "kept praying so hard and then I just got this feeling so deep in my gut of, like, 'I need to walk away.' And no one thought I would, but it was hitting me so hard."

"I just knew that I didn't want to bring a child into a relationship that I didn't know if this life was right for them and I went with it, and then Artem came waltzing into my life," she said, referring to her now-fiancé and Dancing with the Stars pro, Artem Chigvintsev, who she was paired with during her 2017 appearance on the show.

"This is when I know how God is good and believing your gut and intuition and following through that good things happen," she added.

Though Nikki was engaged to Cena when she appeared on DWTS, the pair split for good in July 2018.

Following the breakup, Nikki reconnected with Chigvintsev and the pair went public with their relationship in July 2019. The duo then got engaged in November 2019 and welcomed son Matteo in July 2020.

In April, Nikki opened up to PEOPLE about why she and Chigvintsev haven't rushed to the altar.

"I think being a reality star for seven years, I took people on such a journey that they still have, like, input about my life," she said. "So at times, I get into that mode where I feel like I have to defend it because I'll see people say all these things online and make it a negative. I'm like, it's not a negative."

Additionally, Nikki cited "building a house" with the Russian dancer and parenting their child as reasons for their delayed ceremony.

"Life is really stressful," she added. "We're barely home together at the same time. There's a lot more, I don't want to say important things in life, but a lot more [to focus on]."